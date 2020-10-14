Suspect shoots 23-year-old in both legs after ‘becoming upset,’ officials say

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in both legs by a suspect who is now in custody in Lincoln County, local officials said on Wednesday.

Officials at Atrium Health in Lincoln said around 7 p.m. Crouse resident Treston Singletary, 23, showed up with injuries on Tuesday. He had been shot in the leg.

An initial investigation identified Crouse resident Ricky Brooks, 66, as the suspect. Singeltary had been visiting at Brooks’ home when Brooks became upset and started shooting holes in his homes’ ceiling with a rifle. Brooks then shot Singletary in both legs.

Brooks has since been arrested and faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held under $100,000 bond.

LATEST HEADLINES