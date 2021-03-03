Shooting suspect at Denver East Coast Wings charged

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old suspect who was involved in a fight and subsequent shooting has been charged, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots Monday evening near East Coast Wings in Denver. Officers gathered information and determined a fight had broken out before the shooting.

Detectives were able to identify Iron Station resident Jessie Docouto, 21 as the suspect in the shooting. Police made contact with the suspect at his home and he turned in the gun and faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

One other suspect who was involved in the fight was issued a citation. No injuries were reported.