Live Now
Fauci warns COVID-19 will not be eradicated, ‘new normal’ to stick around

Registered sex offender charged with child sex assault in Lincoln CO.

Lincoln County
Posted: / Updated:

Lincoln County Sheriff

A registered sex offender who was convicted of 2nd-degree rape in 2014 and then released is now facing new charges stemming from an incident with a victim in April, Lincoln County officials say.

Officials received a report on April 28 of inappropriate touching of a juvenile female between the ages of five and eight at the time of the incident by a known suspect.

The incident occurred at a residence on Woodgate Lane near Lincolnton. After identifying the suspect detectives charged and arrested Lincolnton resident Austin Fredell, 23.

Fredell faces multiple charges including indecent liberties with a minor. Fredell was convicted of 2nd-degree attempted rape in 2014. He was sentenced to more than eight years in that case but was released in 2016 and placed on the sex offender’s registry list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral