Registered sex offender charged with child sex assault in Lincoln CO.

A registered sex offender who was convicted of 2nd-degree rape in 2014 and then released is now facing new charges stemming from an incident with a victim in April, Lincoln County officials say.

Officials received a report on April 28 of inappropriate touching of a juvenile female between the ages of five and eight at the time of the incident by a known suspect.

The incident occurred at a residence on Woodgate Lane near Lincolnton. After identifying the suspect detectives charged and arrested Lincolnton resident Austin Fredell, 23.

Fredell faces multiple charges including indecent liberties with a minor. Fredell was convicted of 2nd-degree attempted rape in 2014. He was sentenced to more than eight years in that case but was released in 2016 and placed on the sex offender’s registry list.