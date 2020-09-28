Laptop, gun, wallet among items stolen in Lincoln CO. car break-ins

Police in Lincoln County are looking for a suspect who is believed to be responsible for a series of car break-ins that have happened recently.

Officials say the break-ins occurred on unlocked vehicles on Sunday on Goodson and Ivy Creek Road in Lincolnton, and Kensington Street in Denver.

Among items that were stolen were a 9 millimeter gun, a company-issued laptop computer, and a wallet.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to contact officials at 704-732-8202.

