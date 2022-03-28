LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Stanley man previously determined to be missing by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was found dead in his home.

Deputies were called out to the 5000 block of Daybrook Court for a welfare check on 62-year-old Frank McAlpin Wheeler. Wheeler’s brother reportedly had a group of keys but none of them fit any of the doors at the home.

Relatives say Wheeler was last heard from on Thursday, March 24 when his employer in Huntersville contacted him to see if he was coming to work. Relatives and deputies checked around the residence but could not find Wheeler. Neighbors say that Wheeler’s truck has not been at the home.

Foul play is not currently suspected in Wheeler’s death.