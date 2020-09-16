Police catch up to burger bandit in Denver

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest was made on Monday months after a pair of break-ins were reported over the summer in Lincoln County.

Officers responded to calls regarding a robbery on May 7, 2020, in a community on Sedgebrook Drive West in Stanley. Multiple vehicles had been broken into and items had been stolen.

On July 20, officers responded to calls regarding a break-in at Crafty Burger in Denver. A person of interest was seen leaving the business on a bike and then fled on foot into a wooded area.

An investigation led detectives to identify Denver resident Marcus Sintoni, 25, as the suspect in both robberies.

Police found Sintoni hiding in the kitchen of a home on Hager’s Ferry Road and he was arrested. Sintoni faces multiple charges including larceny and breaking and entering.

