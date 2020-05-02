PD: Father was robbed by daughter and her partner

A pair in Lincoln County is under arrest for cashing a check for work they said they were going to perform and didn’t, according to authorities.

On April 6 the father of Amy McCaslin, 43, stated that she and her partner, Larry Lusk, 46, took a $5,280 check from him to install a new HVAC system in a residence, which was never done.

Lincoln Sheriff

The check was cashed the same day it was written to the couple. The victims said the suspects continued to make excuses as to why the work was not being completed. Warrants were issued for their arrests and both suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday.

McCaslin is charged with aiding and abetting while Lusk faces charges of obtaining property under false pretense.