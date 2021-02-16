One killed in fiery crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Lincoln County Monday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line of NC 18 near NC 10 around 4:20 p.m. and collided head on with a box truck. Both vehicles burst into flames after the impact.

The driver of the Chevrolet was unable to exit the vehicle and died on scene. The driver of the box truck was not injured and escaped the fire.

Highway Patrol said the on-scene investigations indicated that alcohol impairment and speeding on the part of the driver of the Chevrolet to be contributing factors in the crash.