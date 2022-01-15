Newton man, Conover woman charged with stealing cars, vehicle keys from business

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Newton man and a Conover woman have been charged with stealing cars and vehicle keys from a nearby business, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Wednesday at a business located on Maiden Highway called L and A Motors. An initial investigation revealed keys to multiple vehicles as well as a Chevy Silverado and a Honda Civic had been stolen.

Detectives were able to identify 28-year-old Newton resident Justin Upright and 32-year-old Conover resident Lauren Sherrill as the suspects and a search ensued.

Upright was pulled over a short time later, was found to be in possession of some of the keys, and was arrested, according to the sheriff’s report. Sherrill was arrested the following day.

Both face multiple charges including breaking and entering, larceny, and conspiracy.