LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two new dual-purpose narcotics detection and tracking K-9s are coming to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, thanks to a generous gift, authorities said.

The Treadstone Group, Inc. and its owner, Ross Bulla, donated $25,000, which covers the cost of both dogs, handler training, and K-9 body armor, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The dogs were purchased from and trained by Highland Canine in Harmony. The dogs, a Pointer named Groot and a Labrador Retriever named Treadstone, will search for and alert to drugs, or follow a human scent to assist with locating criminal suspects, missing Alzheimer’s patients, and lost children.

Sheriff Beam will select their handlers, who will participate in an intensive, three-week training program with the dogs, starting October 31, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are creating the K-9 team to make it safer for Lincoln County citizens in the battle against illegal drugs. Anytime drugs are intercepted can prevent someone overdosing and a family losing a member,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement, released on Tuesday.