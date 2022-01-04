Multi-agency drug trafficking effort leads to arrests, guilty pleas in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A multi-agency partnership to combat meth drug trafficking, and gun-related crimes led to a slew of arrests in 2020, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

12 suspects pled guilty to charges in 2020 resulting in a cumulative total of over 115 years of prison time.

The sheriff’s office including investigative and task force teams, Homeland Security, DEA, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were among the departments that worked on the cases.

NC trooper struck and killed by brother, fellow trooper during traffic stop

“Our department has a great working relationship with our federal partners and that pays big dividends for Lincoln County in the fight against illegal drugs,” Sheriff Bill Beam said.