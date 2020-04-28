Man charged with child sex assault in Lincoln County

Lincoln County
Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police have charged a man in Lincoln County for sexually assaulting a child earlier this month.

Officers had initially received a call on April 5 on Brookpath Trail regarding a child sex assault. The next day an interview was conducted with a female juvenile, who knew the suspect.

After gathering further evidence Donald Campbell Jr., 55, was arrested on Monday. 

Campbell faces charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

His first court appearance was Tuesday.

