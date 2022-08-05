VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing multiple charges after firing a shotgun into an occupied truck in Lincoln County Thursday, August 4, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Hull, 44, was charged with kidnapping, possessing a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into occupied property, and identity theft.

The incident happened on the 8000 block of Reeps Grove Church Road near Peeler Road.

Deputies say witnesses on the scene explained Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle a woman was in. That woman said Hull would not allow her to leave the residence, making comments about “both of them dying.”

She entered a truck, attempting to leave the home, and Hull shot into the vehicle, leaving the back glass in shambles.

The blast did not hurt the woman.

Hull was apprehended, and multiple firearms were found on the property after a search by deputies. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under an $85,000 secured bond.