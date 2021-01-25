Low supply and uncertainty over future allocations force Lincoln Co. to suspend vaccine reservations

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Vaccine appointments have been suspended in Lincoln County due to a vaccine supply shortage, the Lincoln County Health Department announced on Monday.

In a release, the county cited uncertainty around the future supply and allocations from the state and a currently ‘low’ supply.

“We understand the strong interest in receiving the vaccine,” county leaders said in the release. “Once we have more information regarding vaccine allocation, information will be provided.”

Last week North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen expressed frustration over the issue. With mass vaccination sites throughout the state including in some surrounding Mecklenburg County locations including Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bank of America Stadium, the state has more of a capacity to get the vaccine out than previously.