Wiring in home under construction cut and stolen, Lincoln County Sheriff says

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Electrical wiring in a home that was under construction in Lincoln County was cut out and stolen, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a robbery last week at a construction business located on West NC Highway 27. The owner of the business said his employees were on a job and discovered electrical wiring installed in a home had been cut out and stolen.

‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-85 in northeast Charlotte

Iron Station resident Michael Rich, 50, was identified through video surveillance as the suspect and following an interview with members of the sheriff’s department, he gave a confession and was arrested. He faces charges that include larceny and possessing stolen goods.

Rich has already appeared in court and was given a $2,500 secured bond.