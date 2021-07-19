Wanted: Denver QuikTrip cash register thieves

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two thieves who snatched and grabbed money from the cash register at a Denver QuikTrip are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff said on Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a robbery around 2 a.m. on Saturday at a QuikTrip on NC 73 Highway in Denver.

Detectives learned the clerk had stepped away from the register when a man and a woman entered the store and took all the money.

Deputies said the two suspects had arrived at the store 30 minutes before the heist and waited until an opportune time presented itself.