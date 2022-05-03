LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested after an investigation into the sale of fentanyl, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies conducted a buy/bust operation to identify the suppliers.

Quinton Whitesides, 24, of Lincolnton, and Austin Turnmire, 23, of Denver, were the two arrested in the operation.

Officers seized 56 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $10,000.

Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Whitesides is facing multiple charges, the most notable being eight counts of trafficking schedule I controlled substance fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic, and possession with intent to sell and deliver. He is under a $350,000 secured bond.

Turnmire is facing multiple charges as well, his most notable being five counts of trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic, and possession to sell and deliver. He is under a $215,000 secured bond.