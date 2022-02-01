Truck stolen from secured business lot in Lincolnton, suspects sought

LINCOLNTON, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A truck was stolen from a secured lot at a local business last weekend and suspects are currently being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the theft on Saturday at a business on NC 150. A 1994 red Dodge Ram 3500 with a sleeper cab was reported stolen, according to the report. An initial investigation revealed the truck had been secured and the keys were still in a lockbox in the building.

Detectives believe there are multiple suspects.

A photo of the stolen vehicle was released and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-=732-9050.