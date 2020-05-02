Drugs found on pregnant woman during traffic stop

A car that was occupied by two people including a pregnant woman and a stash of drugs resulted in multiple arrests on Thursday, police say.

Lincoln County police attempted to make a traffic stop on a car that was without any tail lights on Mundy road. With the scent of marijuana in the air, the officer asked both occupants, which included a pregnant woman driving, to exit the vehicle.

Sheena Newton, 35, stated she was seven months pregnant. Newton was searched and officers say they discovered a large bag of drugs on her. The other occupant, Charlotte resident Aleef Nicks, 38, was also searched and marijuana, cocaine, and $600 in cash was found on him.

A backpack was found in the vehicle of which the contents inside included a gun and $4,000 in cash packaged in $1,000 bundles.

Both face multiple charges including trafficking of cocaine and intent to sell.