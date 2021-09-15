Third grade Lincoln County teacher dies, school district confirms

A Texas school district has 781 students in quarantine due to mass COVID-19 spread. (Photo: Getty Images)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A third grade teacher at Battleground Elementary School has died, according to Lincoln County Schools.

Officials said Cruceta Jeffeirs started teaching at the school last month.

“Ms. Jeffeirs brought energy and enthusiasm to our school,” said Principal Tracy Eley. “She was greatly respected by everyone.

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Allen also expressed his condolences to Jeffeirs.

“It’s a sad day when someone passes away,” Allen said. “We lost a teacher who was impacting lives, pouring into our community and was excited to be a part of our school family. We grieve with her relatives and friends and lift those closes to her up in our thoughts and prayers.”

School district officials would not comment on the cause of Ms. Jeffeirs death.

Counselors will be available this week for students and staff in need of support.