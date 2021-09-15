Third grade Lincoln County teacher dies, school district confirms

Lincolnton

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

A Texas school district has 781 students in quarantine due to mass COVID-19 spread. (Photo: Getty Images)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A third grade teacher at Battleground Elementary School has died, according to Lincoln County Schools.

Officials said Cruceta Jeffeirs started teaching at the school last month.

“Ms. Jeffeirs brought energy and enthusiasm to our school,” said Principal Tracy Eley. “She was greatly respected by everyone.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Allen also expressed his condolences to Jeffeirs.

“It’s a sad day when someone passes away,” Allen said. “We lost a teacher who was impacting lives, pouring into our community and was excited to be a part of our school family. We grieve with her relatives and friends and lift those closes to her up in our thoughts and prayers.”

School district officials would not comment on the cause of Ms. Jeffeirs death.

Counselors will be available this week for students and staff in need of support.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories