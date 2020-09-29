Suspect arrested in overnight Lincolnton car theft

A stolen car has been recovered after a victim noticed two suspects on his home’s security cameras early Tuesday morning, local officials said.

Police responded to calls regarding a car break-in around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Shiloh Run Lane in Lincolnton.

Officials were able to quickly identify two suspects and a search began. The suspects were located a short time later in a wooded area and attempted to run on foot. Gastonia resident Calvin Fair, 18, was arrested. The second suspect, an unidentified female, was not charged.

Nothing from the vehicle was stolen, the police report indicated. Fair faces multiple charges including breaking and entering and resisting.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android