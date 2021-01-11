Dallas woman arrested in stolen pickup with drug paraphernalia in it, police say

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A woman who was in a stolen pickup truck with drug paraphernalia inside was arrested in Lincoln County this weekend, authorities said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a suspicious pickup truck around 1 p.m. Saturday near 3500 East NC 27 Highway. Dallas resident Tabatha Rogers, 27, was the driver of the vehicle and officers initiated a traffic stop.

When asked if the vehicle was hers, Rogers told deputies she had purchased the vehicle from its owner. A record search revealed the pickup had previously been reported stolen by Belmont police. Deputies searched the truck and arrested Rogers after drugs paraphernalia was recovered.

Rogers faces multiple charges including driving with a revoked license and felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

