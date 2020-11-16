Deputies seek help in finding missing Lincolnton teenager

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Isaiah Richardson, 15, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 14. He is described as a black male, 5’4″ tall and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.

Richardson’s grandmother told deputies she checked on him around 1 a.m. Saturday and noticed the screen window had been taken out and that he was missing. She reported the incident around 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 704-736-9050.

LATEST HEADLINES