Needles and meth seized during Lincolnton traffic stop

A late night traffic stop in Lincoln County has led to the arrests of two people, authorities say.

Officers conducted a traffic stop due to an unspecified vehicle equipment violation around 12 a.m. May near High Shoals Road.

Newton resident Courtney Crowder, 30, and Maiden resident Joshua Cole, 39, face multiple charges including drug trafficking and intent to sell.

During a search of the vehicle 33 grams of meth along with drug parerperhnalia and a used needle were observed and seized.

Lincoln County Sheriff

The suspects told officers they had purchased the drugs from a residence in Gastonia while picking up some money in Lincolnton to pay for the drugs.