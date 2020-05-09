Man sells woman’s car without permission, police say

Lincolnton police have arrested a man for selling a woman’s car without her permission.

Police received a call last month from a woman regarding a car she left with relatives on Amy Drive. Detectives discovered the boyfriend of the woman’s niece had sold the vehicle to an auto parts and scrap metal yard in Lincolnton. The suspect, Kenneth Fink, 52, denied the accusations but later admitted to selling the vehicle.

The vehicle was unable to be recovered due to damage. Fink was charged with obtaining property under false pretense.