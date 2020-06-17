Breaking News
NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT DECLARED FOR WEDNESDAY

Lincolnton woman has been missing since last week

Lincolnton
Posted: / Updated:

Lincolnton Sheriff

Lancaster sheriff’s are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since last week.

Kourtney Ash, 31, was last seen going out of her residence on Church Hill Lane in Lincolnton around 2 a.m. to smoke, officials say.

Family members say she may be in the company of her ex-boyfriend who lives in Hickory. Ash is White, 5’2″, around 125 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos of stars on the back of her neck and a pink ribbon on her right forearm.

She is believed to be in the Lincolnton, Hickory, or Gastonia areas.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact officials at 704-732-9050.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral