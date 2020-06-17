Lincolnton woman has been missing since last week

Lancaster sheriff’s are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since last week.

Kourtney Ash, 31, was last seen going out of her residence on Church Hill Lane in Lincolnton around 2 a.m. to smoke, officials say.

Family members say she may be in the company of her ex-boyfriend who lives in Hickory. Ash is White, 5’2″, around 125 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos of stars on the back of her neck and a pink ribbon on her right forearm.

She is believed to be in the Lincolnton, Hickory, or Gastonia areas.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact officials at 704-732-9050.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android