LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincolnton woman has finally cashed in on her Easter lottery winnings, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday.

Lincolnton resident Pamela Halsten purchased the Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket from a local Ingles Market for this past Easter Sunday’s drawing. She claimed the $659,989 prize on Tuesday, lottery officials said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

After taxes, Holden took home $468,663.

Cash 5 tickets cost $1 and drawings are held each night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $261,000.