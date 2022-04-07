LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincolnton woman was arrested after a nine-month investigation led to the recovery of drugs and cash at a home on Rose Hill Drive.

Investigators have charged 38-year-old Teresa Leann Riffle with three counts of sale and deliver of marijuana, three counts of sale and deliver of methamphetamine, four counts of possession with the intent to sale and deliver marijuana, four counts of possession with intent to sale and deliver methamphetamine, and seven counts of maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sale and deliver of a controlled substance.

Undercover narcotics officers were able to make several purchases of controlled substances from the home. During a search Thursday morning, investigators seized 2.5 grams of meth and 129 grams of marijuana. They also seized several hundred dollars in cash.

Riffle is housed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center on $113,000 bond.