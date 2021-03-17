Lincolnton home riddled with bullet holes during drive-by shooting: PD

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bullet holes found at a home in Lincolnton were the result of a drive-by shooting, local officials said on Wednesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting near 400 Long Meadow Lane in Lincolnton around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

A witness told deputies he found two bullet holes through a glass storm door and the wooden front door. The witness said he made these discoveries while getting his nephew ready for school and had heard gunshots the previous night around 10 p.m.

An initial investigation found two bullet casings on both the first and second floors. Bullets also struck a vehicle at the home, the police report indicated.

No injuries were reported and there is no mention of a suspect at this time.

This remains an active investigation.