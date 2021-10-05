Lincolnton convenience store armed robber pleads guilty to attempted murder

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man accused of robbing and beating an employee at a convenience store in 2019 has pled guilty, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

in February of 2019 Cherryville resident Billy Franklin III, 35, robbed the Corner Market located on Confederate Road in Lincolnton.

According to the investigation, He and his accomplice, Gastonia resident Jessica Nations, entered the store and Nations asked to use the phone. While on the phone, Franklin III brutally assaulted the owner with a knife and his fist and then fled in the owner’s minivan.

Both were arrested later on in Alexander County.

Franklin III faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.