LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A career drug offender from Lincolnton received an enhanced sentencing on Wednesday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

65-year-old Lincolnton resident Ronald Scronce will serve 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in 2022.

in 2019, Scronce was on probation for a drug trafficking conviction and probation officers conducted a warrantless search at his home and found meth. In 20201, investigators believed Scronce was selling heroin and meth, a search warrant was executed at his home and meth, cash, and firearms, records show.

The attorney’s office said his sentencing was enhanced on Wednesday due to the defendant’s multiple prior convictions, and him being a career offender.