Home explosion in Lincolnton, Fire Dept. says

Fire crews responded to calls regarding a home explosion in Lincolnton on Sunday.

Lincolnton Fire was on the scene at a home located at 709 E. Catawba Street and was able to get control of the fire, the department said.

Units were advised of heavy fire and were also advised to search for any people who may have been trapped.

It is unclear what prompted the fire and this remains an active investigation. Heavy damage could be seen throughout the front of the home.

Lincolnton FD remained on the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

Credit: Stormi Jeanette Hines

