LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger in a Freightliner truck was killed in a head-on collision in Lincoln County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on NC 73 near Ingleside Farm Road.

Four people were found injured and transported to the hospital where one was later pronounced dead, according to the troopers’ report.

An initial investigation revealed a Freightliner driven by 37-year-old Cherryville resident Roger Walters Jr. was traveling with two passengers. The truck crossed the centerline and struck a van driven by 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Boyd Means head-on. One of Walters’ passengers, 39-year-old Cherryville resident Stephanie Painter, succumbed to injuries Sunday.

Charges are pending completion of the investigation, troopers said.