Former Lincolnton HS principal sentenced for sex crimes

Lincolnton
Former Lincolnton High School Principal Tony Worley 

A former principal at Lincolnton High School was sentenced on Tuesday for sex crimes committed with a student.

Tony Worley received two sentences on Tuesday. He was sentenced for count of sexual acts with a student and two counts of sexual solicitation of sexual acts with a student. Each sentence carries a 10-21 month conviction so he is looking at anywhere from approximately two years in prison to nearly four years.

Worley bonded out at the time of his arrest so he has not served anytime yet.

