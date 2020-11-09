Fight between 2 men ends with woman shooting 1 of them, Lincolnton officials say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A fight between two men resulted in a woman shooting one of them, Lincoln County officials said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 near 8316 Natural Spring Lane.

Lincolnton resident Thomas Mathis, 35, was found in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Atrium-Cleveland to be treated. Mathis was released the next day.

Detectives learned Mathis got into a fight with a resident at the home, 36-year-old Cody Johnson. During the fight, Shelby resident Katie Lattimore, 28, shot Mathis in the abdomen.

Lattimore was seen by officers attempting to leave the scene and was eventually arrested and charged with deadly assault with intent to kill.

Johnson, a convicted felon, was charged with felony possession of a weapon.

It is unclear at this time what the relationships are between the three individuals.

This remains an active investigation.

