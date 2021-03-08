Deputy injured, multiple police cars damaged by fleeing suspect in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect who struck a deputy with his vehicle, as well as multiple police cars, during a chase on Sunday was arrested, authorities said.

Lincoln County police were called to assist a vehicle pursuit on Sunday that began in Gaston County

Reginald Anderson, 31, of Lincolnton, refused to stop for Dallas Police and a chase ensued.

Anderson lost control of his vehicle while speeding and veered off the roadway. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, and the suspect made a second attempt to flee in his vehicle and while doing so, struck multiple officer vehicles.

Anderson also struck a deputy, causing minor injuries, authorities said.

Ultimately, Anderson was arrested and a gun was seized.

Anderson has a criminal history including kidnapping, resisting, larceny, and drug and assault charges. He is also a person of interest in a shooting that occurred last month in Bessemer City.