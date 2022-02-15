Standoff Continues: Man holding 2 women hostage inside mobile home in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted suspect is holding two women hostage inside a mobile home in Lincolnton Tuesday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a home located along Woodland Hills Trail.

Investigators say the suspect ran out the door of a mobile home and probation officers recognized him. He then ran back inside the mobile home. The suspect is armed and has been speaking with hostage negotiators.

Queen City News is on the scene and can report that officials with Duke Energy are present, possibly to shut off the power in the area.

A neighbor tells QCN that deputies are not letting them go back home at this time. Nearby residents were evacuated, according to the Sheriff’s Office, via a reverse 911 call.

I’m on scene of a 6-hour long standoff in Lincolnton. Right now, Sheriff Office hasn’t released much information. They did use term “hostage negotiators” in email correspondence. Scene is on Woodland Hills Tr. @DukeEnergy is also here. Unknown why at this time.@Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/ql8KXtPfpH — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) February 15, 2022

Follow up-to-the-second updates from Queen City News reporter Sydney Heiberger on Twitter.