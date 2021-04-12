Denver man killed in Lincolnton multi-vehicle accident

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was killed in a collision with another vehicle this weekend in Lincolnton, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident around 8 p.m. on Saturday on NC 150 near Confederate Road.

Denver resident Dwayne Moffat Jr., 82, was found suffering from injuries sustained in the accident and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Moffat Jr. was driving a Ford pickup truck and crossed over the center line striking Cherryville resident Annette Whitworth, 57, in her Honda sedan. Whitworth was not injured.

Moffatt Jr. went off the road and struck a tree. He was not restrained by a seatbelt, the police report indicated.

NC 150 was shut down for about 90 minutes while the investigation into the incident occurred.