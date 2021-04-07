22 inmates receive vaccine in Lincolnton correctional facility

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Inmates at a correctional facility in Lincoln County received coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday.

22 inmates being housed at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center in Lincolnton were administered the on-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot. Those inmates accepted the offer to get the vaccine, which is not mandatory at the jail.

In addition, three staff members were also vaccinated.

People who live in congregate living facilities in North Carolina became eligible to get the vaccine March 17.

53 inmates have died from the coronavirus, according to North Carolina Health and Human Services. The facility has not reported any fatalities during the pandemic.

Currently in North Carolina, 106,771 individuals are incarcerated, the lowest number since 1995, according to the state’s public safety department.