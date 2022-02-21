Lincolnton man faces child sex assault charges following an investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincolnton man has been charged with child sex assault following an investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies responded to tips from Lincoln County Social Services that were received last year on November 1 regarding the incident.

The victim, a juvenile female, was interviewed at a child advocacy center and 62-year-old Lincolnton resident Billy Martin Jr. was identified as the suspect. The victim was known by the suspect, according to the sheriff’s report.

Martin was arrested this past Friday and faces multiple charges including a first-degree statutory sex offense.

The suspect received a $45,000 secured bond and was being held at the Crouse Detention Center.