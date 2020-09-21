Lincolnton man accused of sexually assaulting relative, police say

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has charged a local man with sexually assaulting a relative earlier this month.

Officials received information on September 12 regarding a child who had been sexually assaulted. Lincolnton resident Donald Curtis, 68, was identified as the suspect and it was determined that the female victim was related to Curtis, the police report indicated. The assault was disclosed to the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center on September 15.

Curtis was then subsequently interviewed by detectives on Friday and was then arrested. He faces multiple charges including indecent liberties with a child.

The suspect’s first court appearance is on Monday.

