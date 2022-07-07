LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Lincoln County need your help in locating a man who went missing from his home on Wednesday.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Daniel Evan Neal left his Cherryville home in a yellow and black 2002 Jeep Wrangler at around 6 a.m. Wednesday and has not returned. A missing persons report was filed Thursday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Neal is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 240 pounds with blue eyes, blond hair with some balding, and a full beard.

Investigators believe Neal may be in either Burke County or in Chester County, S.C.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Daniel Evan Neal, you’re asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050 or the Lincon County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202.