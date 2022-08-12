LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was terminated last week after what authorities called a “series of excessive force incidents,” including in the arrest of a road rage suspect in Lincolnton last May.

Authorities said Tyler Thompson was fired on August 4th after a number of incidents while he was acting as a deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the incidents happened on May 28 after a road rage incident on NC Highway 73 and Will Link Lane in Iron Station, officials said.

The investigation led deputies to a home on Asbury Church Road where they confronted Barry Spencer Green.

The sheriff’s office said that during the investigation and Green’s arrest, two deputies used force, including Thompson and Sergeant Aldon Sutton.

Bodycam video released Friday showed Green repeatedly pushing one of the deputy’s hands away.

Warning* The following videos contain graphic language and violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

As they try to question him, a deputy pushes Green to the ground.

“You done? Get your (expletive) hands off me,” the deputy can be heard saying.

After several warnings for Green to roll onto his stomach, video shows a stun gun pushed against his skin and deploy.

“You’ve got my (expletive) face beat. What do you want to do?” Green can be heard asking. Injuries to his face can be seen throughout the footage.

The sheriff’s office said that after an investigation into the use of force, disciplinary actions were taken against Thompson and Sutton, including suspensions.

On August 8, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified that there was an active SBI investigation in relation to the May 28 incident.

A Superior Court Judge ruled Friday that the body-worn camera footage be released.

Click here to view all bodycam footage from Green’s arrest.

“The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office welcomes both the release of the body-worn camera footage and the SBI investigation,” a statement from the agency said.