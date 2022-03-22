LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect wanted in connection to a stolen catalytic converter from a business in Lincoln County has been arrested, the sheriff said on Tuesday.

Deputies began investigating the incident in 2021 when a catalytic converter was cut off a van at City Electric on NC Highway 27. 44-year-old Lincoln County resident Shawn Guiles was later identified as the suspect and it was discovered he was at a residence on Springs East Road.

While attempting to serve warrants, he unsuccessfully attempted to escape out the back door and was arrested.

Guiles was given a $5,000 secured bond and was served with warrants for felony larceny and resisting.