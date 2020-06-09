Lincoln CO. teen girl has been missing since last week

Lincoln County officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenage female.

Ameria Moss, 15, was last seen at a friend’s apartment on Story Woods Road in Lincolnton on June 1 around 10 p.m.

Moss is described as white, 5’1″ weighing about 145 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and two lip piercings on her lower lip.

Moss was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and pink slide on shoes.

The mother told police she has spoken with her daughter several times but doesn’t know where she is.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-735-8202.

