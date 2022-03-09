LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Robbinsville man is facing charges after breaking and entering into a home northeast of Lincolnton on March 5, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Mayberry, 34, was charged with felony breaking and entering/terrorizing the occupant and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Deputies say Mayberry traveled to the residence to see his wife and confront Jeffery Freeman, 33, of Brent Trail where she was staying.

Under the assumption that her daughter was visiting, his wife opened the door when Mayberry knocked. When she did, Mayberry busted inside and an altercation with Freeman began.

Freeman ran to a back bedroom as Mayberry continued to threaten and pursue him.

That’s when Freeman fired a single shot which grazed the side of Mayberry’s head.

Freeman sprinted to a neighbor’s home and called 911. Mayberry was treated by EMS and rushed to Atrium Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was ruled self-defense.

Mayberry was arrested on March 9 and released on bond.