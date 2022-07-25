LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Iron Station man shared obscene material with two juveniles over a 6-month period, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies received a report on June 19 regarding two juvenile victims receiving obscene material. The victims were interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center and disclosed the obscenities they were shown, the sheriff’s report stated.

Jeffrey Rinck, 49, of Iron Station, was identified as the suspect and deputies learned the incidents occurred between January and June of this year.

Following an interview, Rinck was arrested and now faces charges including disseminating obscene material to minors under the age of 13.

He received a $45,000 secured bond.