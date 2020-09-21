Guns, meth found during search on two homes along Gastonia Highway

Four arrests were made following a traffic stop and a search on two homes along Gastonia Highway, local officials said on Monday.

Officials responded to a tip on Saturday regarding illegal drug activity in two residences located at 2937 and 2949 Gastonia Highway. Around 4 a.m. search warrants were executed at both locations. Three guns and, meth, and drug paraphernalia were seized and four arrests were made.

Gastonia resident Kimberly McSwain, 35, was arrested during the traffic stop that led up to the raid. She had five outstanding warrants out on her.

Three Lincolnton residents were arrested inside the homes. Ivey Loftin III, 47, faces multiple charges including intent to sell and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Melissa Crisp, 43, faces multiple charges including intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver narcotics. Boyce Hedgpeth, 39, faces drug possession charges.

All four were jailed and given bond. Two additional men were found in the home but no charges were brought against them, the police report indicated.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android