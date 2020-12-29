Gun, laptop among items stolen in rash of Lincoln Co. car break-ins

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Police in Lincoln County say a rash of unlocked car break-ins resulted in a stolen gun, a lap top, and a wallet, among other items.

The break-ins occurred on cars parked at homes along Ivy Creek Road, Arbor Hills Drive, Weatherwood Road, and Stoney Ridge Road in Lincolnton and Golf Course Drive, South in Denver between December 22, 2020 and December 27, 2020.

Local officials reminded residents to lock their vehicles, and that none of the vehicles in the area that were locked were tampered with.

There are no mention of suspects at this time and it is unclear if there is one or multiple suspects. This remains an active investigation.

