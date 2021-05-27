East Lincoln High changes graduation plans after ‘credible threat’ of mass violence

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – East Lincoln High School is moving its graduation indoors and making it a ticketed event in response to a “credible threat” made by a former student on May 13, Lincoln County Schools said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Amon Douglas Stevens, a former East Lincoln High School student, on May 13 after he reportedly threatened to kill people at a local church memorial service for another student on social media.

Stevens was charged with felony communicating threat of mass violence.

“A few weeks ago, we learned of a significant and credible threat toward ELHS and as a result of the threat, the school held a remote learning day,” said a statement from Lincoln County Schools. “The suspect was arrested by the LCSO but has since been released from jail.”

School district officials said that they did not know of a “continuing and specific threat” but the graduation was moved indoors as a precaution to ensure a safe and secure event.

Lincoln County Schools said each graduate will receive four tickets for guests, two for seating in the new gym and two for seating in the old gym. The event will be telecast into the old gym.

All graduates and guests will be screened with an electric wand before they enter the school. Guests are asked to leave purses and bags in their vehicles.

Lincoln County Sheriff Deputies will be on hand for the ceremony.

“ELH administration, faculty, LCS leadership, and the Lincoln Co Sheriff’s Office consulted together and have made this decision out of an abundance of care and caution for the safety of our students and community,” the statement read.